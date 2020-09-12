National

Coronavirus cluster grows in Sydney’s east

By AAP Newswire

NSW health authorities are searching for the source of an emerging coronavirus outbreak at a club in Waverley after the state recorded another 10 cases.

The new cases announced on Friday, diagnosed from 22,805 tests, include six returned travellers in hotel quarantine, two people who attended the Eastern Suburbs Legion Club in Waverley, one case linked to the Sydney CBD cluster and one linked to the hospitals outbreak.

The two new Waverley cases take that cluster to five.

Authorities are still investigating the original source of infection at the club, and are in the process of tracing and contacting close contacts of the new cases.

NSW Health on Thursday said someone at the club on the evening of August 28 is suspected of being the source of the outbreak.

The new hospital cluster case is a household contact of a previous case associated with Liverpool Hospital's emergency department.

One hundred healthcare workers are now isolating as a result of the exposures at Sydney's Concord and Liverpool emergency departments, with staff deployed from the Royal Prince Alfred and Canterbury hospitals to help fill staff shortages.

Staff are also banned from working across multiple hospitals, and telehealth consultations continue at many outpatient clinics.

Additionally, the number of workers allowed in staff tearooms has been limited and no group meetings are allowed.

NSW Health is treating 86 COVID-19 cases including six in intensive care, four of whom are being ventilated.

