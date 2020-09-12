National

Blue Mountains pool shut after virus case

By AAP Newswire

People who visited a Blue Mountains public pool have been ordered to isolate themselves, after a patron tested positive to COVID-19.

NSW Health notified The Blue Mountains City Council late on Friday night that a person who visited Katoomba Sports & Aquatic Centre on September 4 has tested positive.

In a Facebook post, the council said NSW Health has ordered those who were at the centre between 11.30am and 1.30pm that day to quarantine until September 18.

The centre has been closed and will be deep cleaned.

"My immediate concern is for the community and Council Staff who may have been present at the facility on that day. My thoughts are with them. This will be a nervous time," Mayor Mark Greenhill said in the post.

Meanwhile, NSW health authorities are also searching for the source of an emerging outbreak at a club in Waverley after the state recorded another 10 cases on Friday.

The new cases, diagnosed from 22,805 tests, include six returned travellers in hotel quarantine, two people who attended the Eastern Suburbs Legion Club in Waverley, one case linked to the Sydney CBD cluster and one linked to the hospitals outbreak.

The two new Waverley cases take that cluster to five.

Authorities are still investigating the original source of infection at the club, and are in the process of tracing and contacting close contacts of the new cases.

The new hospital cluster case is a household contact of a previous case associated with Liverpool Hospital's emergency department.

One hundred healthcare workers are now isolating as a result of the exposures at Sydney's Concord and Liverpool emergency departments, with staff deployed from the Royal Prince Alfred and Canterbury hospitals to help fill staff shortages.

NSW Health is treating 86 COVID-19 cases including six in intensive care, four of whom are being ventilated.

