National

World First Aid Day a reminder to upskill

By AAP Newswire

A defibrillator (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Australians have a reputation for being ready to lend a hand, but many of us might not be able to save a life in a medical emergency.

Emergency services are urging more Australians to learn life-saving techniques such as CPR and how to use a defibrillator, as they mark World First Aid Day.

Australia has one of the lowest rates of first aid training in the world and emergency services want more people to learn how to save a life.

Less than five per cent of people are equipped to handle an emergency situation, according to a 2017 Red Cross study.

With the coronavirus pandemic gripping the nation, St John Ambulance NSW chief executive officer Sarah Lance says there's never been a more important time to learn first aid.

"We know that GP clinics across the country have reported major drops in patient numbers due to the pandemic, either because of COVID-19 fears or problems transitioning to telehealth services," Ms Lance said in a statement.

"Everyone in the community should know how to respond to a first-aid emergency, but also be able recognise when you need to seek medical help - whether that's calling an ambulance or visiting a GP."

Australians are delaying treatment when experiencing symptoms of a sudden cardiac arrest - a condition that causes unexpected loss of heart function, breathing and consciousness.

Ms Lance says more than 30,000 people experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in Australia every year, with a survival rate of less than nine per cent.

The combination of CPR and defibrillation is the only definitive treatment for sudden cardiac arrest, increasing survival rates by up to 70 per cent.

"With hundreds of defibrillators installed in public spaces, it is now more important than ever to know how to use them," she said.

World First Aid Day is a reminder for people to enrol in a first aid training course, or update any previously completed training.

Latest articles

News

Madi’s mum has lived with an eating disorder as long as she can remember

Peita wasn’t ready to have adulthood thrust on her, nor could she have understood what was to come. She was certainly nowhere near finishing her childhood — she was just 15. But Peita was also pregnant. Her body, still not fully matured...

Charmayne Allison
News

Jacob, 28, has lived with anorexia and an exercise addiction for 13 years

There was no way you would have known it was happening. A run-of-the-mill 15-year-old boy, school uniform ditched for tracksuit and runners, was screaming. Screaming his head off. But only he heard it, only his mind was jarred as the echoes of each...

Charmayne Allison
News

Waiting for the lockdown to lift

There may be nothing so lonesome, morbid or drear as a pub with no beer — but a pub with no people is even worse. John Lewis talked to Mooroopna’s Royal Mail Hotel publican Trevor Forsyth about the grind of eking out his days in an empty pub.

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire