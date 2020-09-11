National

COVID rules for NSW formals, graduations

By AAP Newswire

School formals should have tables restricted to 10 people and all dancing held outside or in well-ventilated areas, according to a set of guidelines released by the NSW Government.

Formals and graduations can take place from November 12, the day after the last HSC written exam.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell on Friday said while it was good for students to enjoy end-of-year celebrations, schools should discourage spontaneous crowding at these events.

She also said students should restrict the number of guests they bring to graduation events, and encouraged schools to create live-streams for those who cannot attend.

The guidelines suggest mingling before and after events should be avoided, private transport options considered, and that schools adhere to existing restrictions on catering.

They also ask schools to ensure events do not exceed four square metres per attendee and for students to bring their own pens for yearbook signing.

"Our students have done a fantastic job this year staying focused and working towards their final exams," Ms Mitchell said in a statement on Friday.

