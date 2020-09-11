Disgraced banker manager jailed for fraud

A Bank of Melbourne manager who stole more than $4 million to impress his girlfriend with Porsche cars and designer watches has been jailed.

Andi Lee was obsessed with the high life, flashy cars and clothes, funded by his unsuspecting customers at the bank's Doncaster branch between 2015 and 2019.

The 39-year-old was jailed in Victoria's County Court on Friday for seven years and eight months.

He must serve at least three years and 10 months before being eligible for release on parole.

Lee earlier told the court he'd spent years trying to be someone he wasn't, until he couldn't tell the difference between lies and reality.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

Of the money he stole, only $400,000 ended up in his own account.

The rest was funnelled through a sophisticated web of transactions to his girlfriend, various associates and accounts set up under fake names.

Some of his victims considered Lee their friend.

The bank manager even invited one couple to his wedding after using false documents to signing them up to a term deposit and stealing $1.5 million.

Lee splashed his ill-gotten cash on property and business ventures including a restaurant investments. He also bought two Porsches, one for his girlfriend, as well as 26 designer watches.

Lee later told a psychologist he felt the need impress her by buying her things.

Judge Frances Hogan labelled his actions morally bankrupt.

"You were driven by an insatiable need to look successful and appear to be wealthy," she said.

Lee was born in a refugee camp after his mother fled Vietnam.

He had a disadvantaged upbringing after his family moved to Australia and was desperate to better himself.

He a personality disorder, including a sense of grandiosity, entitlement and "addiction to admiration".

Before being jailed, Lee started volunteering to drive buses for Ronald McDonald House.

He said it was a good thing he'd been caught because he hadn't been able to see a way out of his lies.

The bank has repaid his victims.