Vic police sick of ‘selfish’ protesters

Anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne are frustrating police, with Victoria's assistant commissioner saying he's fed up with their selfish antics.

"I feel a bit like a dog returning to eat his own vomit," Luke Cornelius told reporters on Friday, ahead of protests against coronavirus restrictions planned for the weekend.

"I'm sick of it."

He said significant police resources would be on hand at a proposed anti-lockdown "walk" through Melbourne on Saturday, taking officers away from other important areas of policing.

"If people were less selfish and a bit more grown up, we wouldn't have to keep doing this," Mr Cornelius said.

Police raided the home of Middle Park man Tony Pecora on Thursday as part of an investigation into the co-ordination and encouragement of protest activity.

The 43-year-old wasn't home but later handed himself into St Kilda Police Station and faced court on Friday charged with two counts of incitement.

Pecora allegedly set up the Facebook event through a fake name.

He has been arrested for organising earlier anti-lockdown protests and allegedly believes in conspiracy theories, including that COVID-19 was genetically engineered by world banks to kill off weak humans.

Businessman Clive Palmer dropped Pecora as a United Australia Party candidate for the federal seat of Melbourne prior to the 2019 election after he espoused September 11 conspiracy theories.

The "Melbourne Freedom Walk" claims to be legal and asks citizens to "come together, get healthy and talk about getting our freedoms back".

Mr Cornelius said it was silly to justify protesting by calling it exercise.

"Don't take us for fools," he said.

"We'll have no hesitation in issuing fines."

Police had directly warned a number of people planning to protest in the city, he said.

Mr Cornelius urged anti-lockdown protesters to "be creative" at home in speaking out, without encouraging gatherings.

Premier Daniel Andrews pleaded with people not to take part.

"All you're potentially doing is spreading the virus," he said on Friday.

About 1100 people had shown interest in the walk and 340 had committed to attend before Facebook took down the event's online page on Wednesday.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton has flagged the possibility of more protests at other locations at the weekend.

"Freedom" rally posters for this Sunday and every Saturday until restrictions end are circulating online.

Four men were charged with incitement in the lead-up to last Saturday's Freedom Day rally of about 200 people, resulting in 17 arrests and more than 160 fines.