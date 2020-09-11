National

Rogue Afghan murderer transferred to Qatar

By AAP Newswire

Ramp ceremony for three ADF soldiers murdered in Afghanistan. - AAP

1 of 1

A rogue Afghan soldier who killed three Australian officers has been transferred to Qatar ahead of US-brokered peace talks with the Taliban.

Hekmattulah has spent seven years in jail since the cold-blooded murders in 2012.

But there are fears he could be released as part of negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban.

Thousands of prisoners have already been freed ahead of this weekend's peace talks.

Hekmatullah is among the final six not to be released.

He and the others have been convicted of killing either coalition soldiers or humanitarian workers in a series of insider attacks.

Concerned he could be a step closer to freedom, the Morrison government has renewed calls for Hekmatullah to stay behind bars.

"Australia has steadfastly maintained that Hekmatullah must not be released," Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Justice and peace are not incompatible. Both have a place in peace arrangements."

The Qatari government has pledged to keep Hekmatullah and the other detainees confined and isolated, but it is unclear what could happen following the peace talks with the Taliban.

