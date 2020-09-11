Accused protest organiser bailed again

Police warned Tony Pecora last week that he'd be arrested again if he organised protests against Melbourne's coronavirus lockdown rules.

The 43-year-old was allegedly undeterred by the warning and has been charged with inciting others to protest in a rally this weekend.

Pecora, who was already on bail for breaching the state's lockdown restrictions last month, has been granted a second chance at freedom, but this time with a ban on using social media and on contacting co-organisers.

Magistrate Felicity Broughton also banned him from going near state parliament and Kings Domain, where protests have centred.

Pecora was first fined at an anti-lockdown rally at the Shrine on August 22 for refusing to wear a mask, and arrested the same day for refusing to leave the protest.

He was released on bail on conditions including that he obey lockdown rules.

Officers visited his Middle Park home last week warning he'd be arrested again if he encouraged more protests.

Using a Facebook profile under the fake name Arkwell Tripelligo - so he could express his political views without being identified - he told supporters about the visit and urged them to "remain united against the forces of darkness".

The sustainable energy company owner claimed to be "a combatant in the game of political chess" and called for Premier Daniel Andrews to be arrested for "treasonous activities".

Days later he allegedly organised the Melbourne Walk for Freedom event on Facebook, encouraging "citizens to come together, get healthy and talk about getting our freedoms back".

He is facing two charges of incitement and is also expected to be charged with breaching his previous bail conditions.

When interviewed Pecora allegedly told officers he believes coronavirus case numbers have been highly exaggerated, and that COVID-19 is genetically engineered by world banks to kill off weak humans.

He quoted Midnight Oil, telling police if someone contracted coronavirus at one of his events "it would be better to die on your feet than live on your knees".

His lawyer Christopher Wareham said Pecora hadn't encouraged anyone to breach the restrictions, and said he shouldn't continue to be detained because incitement doesn't have prison as a penalty.

"The outcome the police are seeking is a form of preventative detention," he said.

Ms Broughton agreed, saying it would be a "grave injustice".

Pecora handed himself in to police this week after they searched his home, seizing an iPad and tablet.

He gave his laptop to a friend before handing himself in, and also buried his mobile phone in his solicitor's front yard after the lawyer refused to hold it for him, police said.

Pecora later dug it up the phone and gave it to officers. He also has to hand over the laptop before he's released on bail.

His case is due back in court on September 25.