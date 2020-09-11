Man’s throat cut, body left in Vic yard

Before he died, Nathan Day told his murderer they didn't have the guts to kill him.

The 35-year-old's throat was cut days later and his body buried in a shallow grave at Wangaratta, in northeast Victoria.

It was six weeks before he was found.

Darcy McNamara has pleaded guilty to Mr Day's murder in July 2018.

The 44-year-old killer said he'd drunk tequila and red wine before "jumping" his sometimes friend, sometimes enemy.

Days beforehand, the pair were seen fighting in the street.

McNamara accused Mr Day of stealing his TV, punched him and threatened to kill him.

Mr Day replied McNamara didn't have the guts.

They had a history of animosity. Mr Day had been charged with smashing McNamara's windows the previous December.

After McNamara was arrested for murder, he said he lost it when the man turned up at his home.

He admitted "jumping and bashing" Mr Day.

McNamara has a tragic background, his lawyer Jarrod Williams told Victoria's Supreme Court on Friday.

His upbringing had been awash with alcohol and violence, and his father took his own life when McNamara was aged nine or 10.

His Aboriginal heritage was considered a "family secret" because of stigma around his mother's interracial marriage.

He has a long criminal history, both in Victoria and NSW, including for violence offences.

McNamara's pre-sentence hearing continues.

