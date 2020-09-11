National

Ex-teacher jailed for child abuse cache

By AAP Newswire

Former Knox Grammar director of aquatic sports Nick Warby (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Sydney private school teacher who amassed thousands of child abuse photos and videos has been jailed for at least 14 months.

Nick Warby, former Knox Grammar director of aquatic sports, pleaded guilty to possessing child abuse material and drugs.

He was arrested in August 2019 after a colleague found images on Warby's phone which had been accidentally left behind at a swimming carnival.

Police searches of his car and home revealed more than 3400 photos and videos, many involving the sexual abuse of prepubescent boys and, in some cases even babies under two, on five different devices.

In the NSW District Court on Friday, Judge Gina O'Rourke jailed him for two years and four months with a non-parole period of 14 months.

She ordered the 31-year-old to be released to parole on November 9, 2021.

His sentence hearing was told he had been drinking alcohol throughout his work day and spending $1500 on the drug ice.

His mother testified she hadn't realised he drank excessively and saw no signs of drug use, a situation the judge described as "quite peculiar".

The judge was told that since his arrest he had been seeing a counsellor, attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, undergoing urine analysis for drugs, going to church, doing volunteer work and carrying out landscaping.

Warby said he was introduced to the child exploitation material through a man named "Jay" whom he met on the Grindr app.

"I lit up", he said of his reaction, saying it was similar to the first time he drank and the first time he used ice.

