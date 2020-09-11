National

NAB wants shift from support to stimulus

By AAP Newswire

Ross McEwan - AAP

One of Australia's largest banks believes there needs to be a gradual shift from financial support from the federal government to stimulus measures for a sustainable recovery from the pandemic.

National Australia Bank chief Ross McEwan said there also needs to be certainty, which will come from a nationally agreed approach to reopening the domestic economy, getting the borders open and keeping them open.

"Without this certainty we risk wasting the support provided so far and further crushing business confidence," Mr Ross told federal MPs on Friday.

Ahead of the October 6 federal budget, Mr McEwan wants already-legislated tax cuts brought forward to get cash in the hands of households and businesses.

Addressing the House of Representatives economics committee, Mr Ross also wants to see an acceleration in infrastructure spending in both construction and digital projects to create jobs.

He also believes streamlining residential construction approvals - and providing consistent rules and regulations across states - will speed up economic growth.

As well, cutting the complexity of running of a small business will make it easier for them to employ and pay people.

He also wants to see a plan for the return of skilled migration and international students which is critical for growth.

"While we focus on what we must do now, this crisis presents the opportunity to rebuild a stronger, more competitive Australia through practical reform," Mr Ross said.

"This means greater investment in our digital economy. It means energising manufacturing across the country, particularly in high-potential sectors like medical technology, defence, agriculture and clean energy."

It also means targeting investment in skills, education and research.

