Virus data key to lifting SA border limits

The continued flow of data and analysis on COVID-19 infections in NSW and the ACT will be key to South Australia removing its border restrictions, Premier Steven Marshall says.

SA's transition committee met on Friday but made no changes to the existing quarantine arrangements for people arriving from those jurisdictions.

Mr Marshall said he wanted to open the borders as soon as possible to help businesses and to also ease family dislocation.

But he said SA would not take any steps contrary to health advice.

"It's really to do with the data. We've had a very good flow of data, especially from Queensland, NSW and the ACT," the premier said.

"Sometimes when you have a report that there might be 10 new cases in NSW, it looks quite worrying to people.

"But then our public health officials unpack that and they can see the links of each of those cases.

"So the number is one thing, but where they are is another consideration."

The premier has also signalled taking a "cautious, gradual and staged" approach to lifting the hard border closure with Victoria.

"There has been some loosening, especially with the cross-border communities in recent weeks" he said.

Consideration would be given at some stage to possibly allowing urgent visitors from Victoria to go into hotel quarantine or self-isolate.

Such measures were likely before any lifting of border restrictions entirely, he said.

SA would also watch to see if any easing of restrictions in Melbourne resulted in a third wave of infections.

"I don't want to put a time on it at the moment," Mr Marshall said.

"I will say Victoria is doing very well but they are still in stage four lockdown."

SA reported no new coronavirus cases on Thursday leaving the state's total since the start of the pandemic at 465.

There have only been six new infections over the past month and none are still considered active.