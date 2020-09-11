National

Cricketer’s brother apologises for crimes

By AAP Newswire

Arsalan Khawaja (file image) - AAP

The brother of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has broken down as he apologised for framing a love rival with false terrorism claims, telling a judge he hadn't wanted him arrested.

Describing the rival as "a top bloke", Arsalan Tariq Khawaja said when the university colleague was arrested and taken into custody he was too much of a coward to tell police the truth about fake diary entries.

Khawaja made forged entries in his rival's book, including threats to kill then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and the governor-general and attack major landmarks.

"I have caused him a lot of pain, I have caused his family a lot of pain," he testified at his sentence hearing in the NSW District Court on Friday.

He has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and dishonestly influencing a public official.

In his evidence, the 40-year-old admitted earlier making false terrorist claims to authorities about another man, also telling them his brother was a famous cricketer.

Khawaja denied that the fake diary entries were intended to get his love rival arrested, saying he just thought he would be investigated by the university's security.

The hearing is continuing.

