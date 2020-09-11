Push to restrict criminals from port areas

A top law enforcement officer wants to make it even harder for people to access secure areas of the nation's airports and seaports to curb drug trafficking.

The Morrison government has draft legislation in parliament which bars people convicted of certain serious crimes from getting ID cards that allow them access to secure port areas.

But Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission boss Michael Phelan says that's not enough.

"We would also like to see it go one step further and involve criminal intelligence," he told a parliamentary inquiry on Friday.

"Something that is obviously robust enough to withstand some sort of factual appeal base.

"It's still nonetheless something less than a conviction but certainly something that is a great risk to both the ports and the air stream."

The current background check for people wanting an Aviation Security Identification Card or Maritime Security Identification Card considers whether they pose a security threat.

But ACIC has found more than 200 people with links to bikie gangs or organised crime have passed the test.

There are about 250,000 cardholders in total.

Mr Phelan says drug trafficking into Australia relies on corruption at all levels.

All of Australia's cocaine, heroin and chemicals to make crystal methamphetamine come from overseas.

"It's impossible to do that without some sort of corruption within the supply chain," Mr Phelan said.

"This is a very large business and requires essentially to get through ports or air stream."

Australians spend about $9.7 billion a year on ice alone and use about five tonnes of cocaine and 700kg of heroin, he said.

Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity head Jaala Hinchcliffe also raised the issue of law enforcement officers being groomed by crime groups, resulting in corruption.

Ms Hinchcliffe flagged further detail in the agency's impending annual report.

But she cited two examples, of an Agriculture quarantine inspector allegedly being groomed to be lenient to a certain importer and an Australian Border Force officer who was convicted of receiving a bribe over tobacco products.