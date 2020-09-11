National

Bright side to ACT’s virus-hit Floriade

By AAP Newswire

Canberra's biggest tourist drawcard Floriade may have been cancelled due to coronavirus, but that has not stopped the planting of one million bulbs across the national capital.

Floriade attracted 508,000 people last year - the biggest crowd in its 32-year history - but was called off in April, much to the disappointment of green thumbs around the nation.

Rebadged Floriade Reimagined, the horticultural team and more than 90 community groups have planted bulbs and annuals creating a floral trail through the ACT's suburbs and city.

Starting on September 12 and running through to October 11 are a limited number of live events and virtual experiences.

But physical distancing regulations and public health directions will apply.

On October 2, the city will host a one-off NightFeast, involving local restaurants and eateries, rather than the longer-running NightFest.

