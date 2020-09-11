National

‘Ice’ courier jailed after cop car crash

By AAP Newswire

A drug courier caught with an estimated $130 million worth of "ice" after crashing into NSW police vehicles has been jailed for at least four years.

Simon Tu, 28, pleaded guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, an offence that comes with a maximum penalty of life behind bars.

On Friday Judge Penelope Hock said the incident, which was "most unfortunate for the offender but had great benefit for the community", came down to his own incompetence.

"Indeed it was the offender's own incompetent or shambolic driving... from his own barrister's submission... that brought him to the attention of the police," Judge Hock said.

Tu was sentenced in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court to a maximum term of six years and six months, and will be eligible for parole on July 21, 2023.

He was driving a white Toyota HiAce van just after 10.30am on July 22, 2019 when he drifted onto the wrong side of the road and collided with two marked police vehicles outside Eastwood police station.

Failing to stop, police reviewed CCTV footage and about an hour later located a damaged van driving through Ryde, and pulled it over.

In body cam footage Tu said he was having a "micro sleep", only realising he had fallen asleep when he was awoken by hitting a car.

He told the officers he failed to stop because he wasn't aware he had crashed into a police vehicle.

Tu appeared to be avoiding eye contact, was nervous, shaky and fidgeting, according to the agreed facts.

When questioned about what was inside the van Tu said it was a food delivery he had picked up from Pizza Hut, but when the van was searched police located 13 boxes containing 260 resealable bags.

Tu continually shrugged his shoulders when asked questions about what was inside the bags but eventually indicated it was of a substantial quantity.

"Someone isn't going to be happy," an officer told Mr Tu.

"You know how much it's worth?"

"A lot," Tu responded.

"What's the go?....You owe people money, or just wanted to make some quick cash?"

"Something like that," he said.

Forensic testing later found a total of 260.47 kilograms of methylamphetamine or "ice" with a purity ranging between 71.5 and 80.5 per cent.

Wholesale value of the drugs was estimated at nearly $23.5 million, which equates to a street value of $130, 235,000.

Tu later said he was trying to pay off business and credit card debts, some of which had mounted from his gambling and cocaine addiction.

Given the threshold for a large commercial quantity of drugs is 500 grams, Judge Hock said this "enormous quantity" was 520 times that threshold.

Judge Hock said Tu's sole role of driving the drugs was possibly limited to one day and for a few hours only.

She said Tu's prospects for rehabilitation were good and that he had expressed genuine remorse in the letter he wrote to court in which he described "disturbing events" witnessed in custody as a wake-up call.

