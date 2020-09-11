National

IBM repays Australian workers $12 million

By AAP Newswire

IBM logo - AAP

1 of 1

Tech multinational IBM has handed back $12 million to its Australian employees after underpaying them for eight years.

As of February, 1647 workers across Australia had been back-paid a total of $12.3 million for underpayments going back to 2012, the Fair Work Ombudsman says.

More underpayments are still being identified and IBM must repay all employees by October 16 as part of an enforceable undertaking signed with the ombudsman.

The company failed to apply more than 15 award entitlements and conditions. These included vehicle allowances, superannuation entitlements and annual leave loading.

A significant number of casuals at IBM's Ballarat contact centre were also paid the national minimum wage, instead of higher rates under the relevant award.

IBM Australia Ltd and IBM Global Financing Australia Limited reported the underpayments to the ombudsman last year.

Individual back payments range from less than $1 to more than $145,000.

Latest articles

Sport

Outside The Box: Sporting karma

Novak Djokovic’s incredible disqualification from the US Open earlier this week can best be summed up in one word — karma. The Serbian tennis champion will, of course, go down in history — what, with 17 grand slam titles and all &mdash...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Makybe Diva Stakes day preview

Payney’s Punt returns for another action-packed day of racing this weekend. Saturday is Makybe Diva Stakes day and there is a mouth-watering nine-race card at Flemington waiting for us to dig into. Despite the blue skies we have been treated to this...

Aydin Payne
Sport

“Bee-autiful”: Lloyd snags first metro win aboard Osborne mare

How beautiful it can be for an apprentice jockey to win their first metro race. All the sweeter when they’re sitting on a rank outsider and have to come from a long way back to win by the shortest official margin in the book.

Andrew Mole

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire