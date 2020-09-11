National

Feds pulled into NSW coalition koala chaos

By AAP Newswire

A chaotic koala crisis plaguing the NSW coalition has spread to federal parliament.

Bridget McKenzie, the leader of the Nationals in the Senate, has strongly defended NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro after he threatened to blow up the state government over koala protection policies.

"The NSW Nationals are doing exactly what they were sent to Macquarie Street to do and that's to stand up for their constituents," Senator McKenzie told the ABC on Friday.

"I don't think it's surprising that city-centric policy decisions being made in the main by the Liberal and the Labor Party are being challenged by the Nationals, whether it's in Macquarie Street, in Canberra, or in Spring Street."

Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has also backed Mr Barilaro's tactics, which could rankle some Liberals.

Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham, a senior Liberal Party member, said NSW needed to focus on supporting Premier Gladys Berejiklian as she concentrated on suppressing the threat of coronavirus.

"These are matters for the NSW Parliament and government to resolve between themselves," he said.

"But from South Australia and as a member of the federal government, I can be only be but full of praise for Gladys and her government overall as to how it's managed the number one problem of our time, which is COVID-19."

