China accuses Australia of interference

By AAP Newswire

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham - AAP

China has accused Australia of interfering with a police investigation by sheltering two journalists in its embassy.

The two correspondents sought refuge in Australian diplomatic compounds last week after being approached by Chinese state security.

The pair were banned from leaving China until they answered questions about another Australian journalist accused of endangering national security.

Australian officials secured their departure after both men agreed to be interrogated.

Senior cabinet minister Simon Birmingham said the Australian government had done nothing wrong.

Senator Birmingham said embassy staff provided the two journalists appropriate protection and ensured they could safely leave China, while engaging with Chinese authorities so both men could be interviewed.

"This was respectful of China's processes but also protected the safety of these two Australian journalists," he told the ABC on Friday.

Beijing's expulsion of the Australian correspondents appears to be in response to ASIO raids on Chinese journalists.

Senator Birmingham denied Australia provoked the retaliation.

"Our government takes foreign interference matters very seriously - we appropriately respond in relation to any foreign interference concerns raised in Australia," he said.

"We go through actions fully in accordance with our own laws, transparently so, our agencies are accountable for how they conduct their operations."

Up to six journalists and scholars suspected of being Chinese agents have since left Australia or been banned from coming back.

Liberal senator James Paterson has questioned whether Chinese journalists should be given access to federal parliament.

Senator Birmingham said as long as accredited journalists met the standards required, it did not matter which country they came from.

"When it comes to our parliament, we should be open to any journalist who meets the standard to be able to be there," he said.

