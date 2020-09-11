National

Health deputy faces Vic quarantine inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Senior health official to face quarantine inquiry - AAP

Victoria's deputy chief health officer is set to be questioned at the state's hotel quarantine inquiry.

Annaliese Van Diemen was second-in-charge to Brett Sutton in managing Victoria's COVID-19 response but shifted to her former role overseeing other communicable diseases in late July.

Dr Van Diemen and fellow heath department colleagues Merrin Bamert and Pam Williams are scheduled to give evidence into the botched hotel quarantine scheme on Friday.

About 99 per cent of the state's second wave of infections can be traced back to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels in May and June.

The health department was responsible for overseeing infection control at both hotels.

Headed by retired Judge Jennifer Coate, the inquiry is also set to hear from Ikon Services Australia general manager Michael Girgis.

At the inquiry on Thursday, a review into a suspected suicide at a quarantine hotel found there was a 24-hour delay between the last time the man spoke to authorities and the discovery of his body.

The Safer Care Victoria review into the death at the Pan Pacific on April 11 found five calls from authorities went unanswered before the man's body was discovered about 5:30pm.

The man's death is being investigated by the state coroner.

Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Secretary Melissa Skilbeck also appeared before the inquiry to defend a decision not to put Prof Sutton in charge of the state's emergency response.

The chief health officer is supposed to assume the role of 'state controller' in a pandemic, but the role was allocated to others.

Ms Skilbeck said Prof Sutton didn't have time to assume the role, which was largely logistical.

