Cleaners unaware of Vic hotel outbreak

Cleaners were unaware they were being sent into a Victorian quarantine hotel following a COVID-19 outbreak, an inquiry has heard.

Ikon Services Australia had been contracted by the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions to perform a deep clean of rooms at the Rydges on Swanston hotel.

The hotel exclusively hosted returned travellers who had tested positive to COVID-19 and in late May it became the site of a major outbreak.

About 90 per cent of Victoria's second-wave cases can be traced to a family of four who stayed at the hotel and somehow infected hotel staff and security guards.

Ikon Services general manager Michael Girgis told Victoria's hotel quarantine inquiry on Friday they were instructed to perform cleans on May 15 and 18, about the time the family tested positive to the virus.

"When IKON went in to clean those rooms on the 15th and 18th of May, had IKON been told that the Rydges Hotel had been designated as a COVID positive hotel?" counsel assisting the inquiry Ben Ihle asked.

"No we weren't. We weren't informed," Mr Girgis said.

Ikon was called in on May 28 to clean common areas after a staff member at the hotel tested positive to COVID-19 on May 26.

Mr Grigis only found out why they were asked to clean common areas when they contacted the hotel.

"That was the only way we found out, just by chance that morning, by asking the question," he said.

Ikon was later called back to clean the hotel on June 3 and 4 after it had been shut down because more workers had tested positive.

Pam Williams from the Department of Health and Human Services denied the hotel was a dangerous place to work.

"There were a number of things that were done to ensure staff were as safe as they can possibly be," she said.

"Is it possible with COVID in the environment to be 100 per cent safe? No, and our experience in the hospital system at the moment indicates that."

Ms Williams said more than 20,000 people went through the quarantine program from March 29 until it was suspended in June.

"Of those, seven people in three rooms were implicated in the spread. So in fact, 96.8 per cent of the people who were positive in hotel quarantine did not go on to spread the virus," she said.

Merrin Bamert, also from the DHHS, and deputy chief health officer Annaliese van Diemen are expected to appear before the inquiry on Friday afternoon.

Dr van Diemen was second-in-charge to Professor Brett Sutton in managing Victoria's COVID-19 response but shifted to her former role overseeing other communicable diseases in late July.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636