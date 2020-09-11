Two NSW hospitals linked to 14 virus cases

Staff from two Sydney public hospitals have been deployed to Concord Hospital's emergency department as 100 healthcare workers remain in isolation awaiting COVID-19 test results.

NSW Health on Thursday said there were 14 people linked to the Concord and Liverpool emergency departments COVID-19 cluster, including nine healthcare workers, as NSW recorded seven new cases.

Two new cases are linked to Concord Hospital, including a worker who was already in isolation, and a close contact of a previous case.

NSW Health on Thursday night said a person with COVID-19 was present at the hospital's emergency department waiting area between 2.20pm and 5pm on September 6.

Both staff and patients present in the waiting room for one hour or more at the same as that person had been identified and were being contacted.

"They have been advised to get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate for 14 days (even with a negative test result) until Sunday, September 20 inclusive," a NSW Health statement said.

"Anyone else who visited the waiting area for less than one hour should be alert for symptoms."

A spokeswoman from the Sydney Local Health District confirmed that staff from Royal Prince Alfred and Canterbury hospitals and community health services had been redeployed to Concord.

She also said anyone working in Concord Hospital's emergency department, ICU and aged care would be tested for COVID-19 every 48 hours the next two weeks.

Additionally, the number of workers allowed in staff tea rooms has been limited and no group meetings are allowed.

Meanwhile staff are banned from working across multiple hospitals, and telehealth consultations continue at many outpatient clinics.

Investigations into the original source of the infections are ongoing and non-urgent surgery at Concord was cancelled until Friday.

The hospital has been closed to all visitors until 10am on Friday for cleaning.

NSW Health is treating 86 COVID-19 cases including six in intensive care, four of whom are being ventilated. Eighty-three per cent of cases being treated by NSW Health are in non-acute, out-of-hospital care.