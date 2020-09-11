Vics deferring treatment over virus fears

Potential cancer sufferers are among the Victorians staying away from hospital emergency departments due to the threat of COVID-19.

Authorities on Friday confirmed there has been a significant decline in non-coronavirus presentations during the typical annual peak in August.

Although much of the decrease can be attributed to an 80 per cent fall in yearly flu numbers, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said it was clear people were deferring treatment for deadly diseases.

"This is concerning because deferred care can lead to worse health outcomes, longer hospitalisation stays, it can lead to tragedy," Ms Mikakos said.

Emergency department presentations for heart attacks have fallen by 18 per cent compared to the same time last year, while strokes are down 24 per cent.

There has also been a 30 per cent reduction in the detection of the five most common cancers - colorectal, prostate, breast, melanoma and lung - with fewer cancer screenings.

"We are urging Victorians to continue to visit their GP, to take their regular medication, and if they have any lumps or bumps or symptoms that they are concerned about, please do not defer seeking medical care" the minister said

There are still 223 active COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers, but Ms Mikakos said Victorians shouldn't delay seeking medical attention over virus fears.

"I want to stress that our hospitals are safe for people to attend," she said.

"We have had a significant decline ... in healthcare worker infections in recent weeks."

Victoria reported 43 more COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the 24 hours to Friday morning, taking the state toll to 710 and the national figure to 797.

It's the eighth straight day of double-digit cases in Victoria.

The fresh diagnoses continue to drop the vital 14-day average, down to 65.3 for Melbourne.

Regional Victoria's fortnightly case average went up slightly to 4.7 with 74 active cases.

Premier Daniel Andrews was far from discouraged, reiterating regional restrictions could be eased by late next week.

"Regional Victoria is poised to take at least a step and potentially two steps," he said.

"There is great cause for optimism and to be hopeful that what's happened in regional Victoria is proof positive that this strategy can work, is working, and will continue to work."

Authorities want the fortnightly average of daily infections below 50 before making further changes to Melbourne's restrictions.