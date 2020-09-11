National

Vic reports 43 virus cases, 9 more deaths

By AAP Newswire

Victoria has reported 43 more COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the national toll to 797.

The number of fresh diagnoses recorded in the 24 hours to Friday morning maintains the state's lowering infection rate and assists the vital 14-day average.

Victoria has recorded 710 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Despite the ongoing spread, there has been good news for regional Victoria this week, with just 72 active cases and its fortnightly daily average sitting at 4.5.

The number have prompted Premier Daniel Andrews to point to the easing of regional restrictions by late next week.

"Regional Victoria are quite close to being able to take perhaps not just one step, but two," he said.

The premier, meanwhile, is refusing to budge on Melbourne's lockdown curfew despite a second senior official distancing himself from the controversial measure.

Victoria's police boss Shane Patton revealed the force never requested the introduction of the curfew, two days after chief health officer Brett Sutton said it wasn't his recommendation.

But Mr Andrews continues to staunchly defend it, saying the measure helps make Victoria Police's job easier.

The government is already under fire for its botched hotel quarantine program and much-maligned contact tracing efforts, while the newly announced COVID-19 roadmap has also sharply divided opinion.

A new survey, published on Friday, found Mr Andrews' satisfaction rating among health workers has plummeted since the second wave hit.

The survey conducted by TKW Research found just 58 per cent of 300 frontline health workers were satisfied with his handling of the pandemic, down from 86 per cent in April.

TKW Research general manager Mandy Admiraal put the change in sentiment down to the emergence of a "disgruntled minority" of surgeons and allied health practitioners concerned about lost income.

While the curfew's start time will be pushed back from 8pm to 9pm on Monday, it is set to remain until October 26 as part of the roadmap.

Authorities want the fortnightly average of daily infections below 50 before making further changes to Melbourne's restrictions

