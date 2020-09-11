National

Regional Vic edging to virus rule easing

By AAP Newswire

Daniel Andrews - AAP

1 of 1

Regional Victoria could be just days away from having COVID-19 restrictions wound back, as the state chalked up a grim new milestone.

The state's coronavirus death toll surpassed 700 on Thursday but things are looking up, especially in regional Victoria where cases continue to fall.

With just 72 active cases and its fortnightly daily average sitting at 4.5, Premier Daniel Andrews said regional restrictions could be eased by late next week.

"Regional Victoria are quite close to being able to take perhaps not just one step, but two," he said.

The premier, meanwhile, is refusing to budge on Melbourne's lockdown curfew, despite a second senior official distancing himself from the controversial measure.

Victoria's police boss Shane Patton revealed the force never requested the introduction of the curfew, two days after chief health officer Brett Sutton said it wasn't his recommendation.

But Mr Andrews continues to staunchly defend it, saying the measure helps make Victoria Police's job easier.

The government is already under fire for its botched hotel quarantine program and much-maligned contact tracing efforts, while the newly-announced COVID-19 roadmap has also sharply divided opinion.

A new survey, published on Friday, found Mr Andrews' satisfaction rating among health workers has plummeted since the second wave hit.

The survey conducted by TKW Research found just 58 per cent of 300 frontline health workers were satisfied with his handling of the pandemic, down from 86 per cent in April.

TKW Research general manager Mandy Admiraal put the change in sentiment down to the emergence of a "disgruntled minority" of surgeons and allied health practitioners concerned about lost income.

While the curfew's start time will be pushed back from 8pm to 9pm on Monday, it is set to remain until October 26 as part of the roadmap.

Victoria recorded seven deaths on Thursday, with four linked to aged care.

The fatalities took the state toll to 701 and the national figure to 788.

New case numbers dropped to 51 and Melbourne's 14-day average, a critical factor in the roadmap plan, fell to 70.1.

Latest articles

News

NCN Health seeking volunteers in Cobram, Numurkah and Nathalia

From those up for chat on the phone to those talented enough to put on Zoom performance, NCN Health is calling out for volunteers. With opportunities available with the Cobram, Numurkah and Nathalia aged and palliative care facilities, NCN Health...

Jessica Ball
News

Cobram Central Murray Credit Union office to close

Central Murray Credit Union chief executive John Pattinson opened the doors to the Cobram office for the very first time 18 years ago. Come October 16 this year, he will close them for good. Like many of its kind, Cobram’s CMCU office has not...

Liam Nash
News

The Cobram Beach Club is the town’s very own produce showroom

It’s the beachside fit-out that’s as pretty as a picture. The Cobram Beach Club is just a stone’s throw from Thompsons Beach. Brought to life by Louisa Sasse, she and her partner Josh moved to Cobram to escape city living to have...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire