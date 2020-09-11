National

NSW Nats given ultimatum by Berejiklian

By AAP Newswire

NSW Nationals MPs have been given until 9am Friday to backflip on a threat to move to the cross bench or face being sacked from the ministry.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian issued the ultimatum to Deputy Premier John Barilaro and his Nationals colleagues after they threatened to mutiny because of a dispute over the state's koala protection policy.

The NSW Nationals leader blindsided Ms Berejiklian when he announced his MPs will abstain from voting on NSW coalition government bills as they fight changes to the protection plan.

The move effectively robbed the Berejiklian government of its majority, and provoked a stern response from the premier.

In a media statement Ms Berejiklian said "it is not possible to be the deputy premier or a minister of the Crown and sit on the crossbench".

She said Mr Barilaro and his Nationals ministerial colleagues had until Friday morning to declare support for her government or be sacked from cabinet.

"If required, I will attend Government House tomorrow and swear in a new ministry," Ms Berejiklian said.

"It is long-established convention that members of cabinet must support government legislation."

The ultimatum forced the NSW Nationals into an emergency partyroom meeting on Thursday night. However, MPs reportedly failed to reach any resolution, but would continue discussions ahead of Friday's deadline.

Mr Barilaro announced the cross bench threat after another partyroom meeting on Thursday morning, saying changes to the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy are "wrong" and hurt landowners and farmers.

"We will be abstaining from voting on government bills," he said.

"By not voting or abstaining from voting from government bills we're effectively on the cross bench."

Nationals MPs also won't attend joint party room or leadership meetings until the issue is resolved.

However, Mr Barilaro said Nationals ministers would not surrender their portfolios.

The Nationals are concerned the policy limits land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat, which will restrict the clearing of land.

NSW Nationals Party President Andrew Fraser told Sky News the state government would not fall apart over changes to laws protecting koalas.

"We haven't blown ourselves up," he said.

"What we've actually done is we've said to the Liberals here is a policy, here is what you want to achieve, and you can achieve it very easily by adopting what we have there.

"I say to Gladys, and I've tried to ring her, let's sit down and try to talk about this, let's really look at the solution we've put forward."

The Nationals have 13 lower house MPs, while the Liberals have 35 and Labor 36.

In the upper house, the Nationals have six, the Liberals have 11 and Labor has 14.

