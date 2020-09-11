National

Barilaro backs down on crossbench threat

By AAP Newswire

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro has backed down on his threat to move his party to the cross bench and has agreed to support the Berejiklian government after a dispute over the state's koala protection policy.

Mr Barilaro agreed his Nationals colleagues will stay in the coalition at a crisis meeting with Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday morning.

The meeting was held after Ms Berejiklian issued an ultimatum to the deputy premier and his Nationals colleagues on Thursday to declare support for her government and to back down on their threats by 9am on Friday or they would be sacked from cabinet.

AAP confirmed on Friday morning that Mr Barilaro had backed down after blindsiding Ms Berejiklian on Thursday when he announced his MPs would abstain from voting on coalition bills as they fought changes to the protection plan.

The move effectively robbed the government of its majority and provoked a stern response from the premier.

"It is not possible to be the deputy premier or a minister of the Crown and sit on the cross bench," Ms Berejiklian fired off in a media statement.

"If required, I will attend Government House tomorrow and swear in a new ministry."

Mr Barilaro appeared earlier on Friday morning to soften his stance, telling Sydney's 2GB radio he thought the issue could be resolved but it may take time, possibly several weeks.

He also claimed the threat to sit on the cross bench had been misinterpreted.

"What we said yesterday was that no one would go physically to the cross bench," Mr Barilaro said.

"But what was turned on us because we said we won't vote on government bills until this is resolved but we will vote on bills and motions on the regions that, effectively, the whole party's gone to the cross bench.

"They're not sitting on the cross bench, we are not going to the cross bench."

That was at odds with his position following the previous day's partyroom meeting where he emerged saying changes to the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy were "wrong" and hurt landowners and farmers.

"We will be abstaining from voting on government bills," he said.

"By not voting or abstaining from voting from government bills we're effectively on the cross bench."

NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes said the premier was not bluffing and implored the MPs to work with her.

"The premier has made it pretty clear what her expectations are," the Liberal MP told 2GB on Friday.

"I implore them to realise the premier is not bluffing, she's not backing down, she's got a big job to do and she'd love your support."

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said he expected the issue would be resolved "quickly".

"The premier did exactly what she should have done yesterday and that is you're either in or out," he told 2GB.

"I think commonsense will prevail here."

The Nationals are concerned the policy limits land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat, which will restrict the clearing of land.

The Nationals have 13 lower house MPs, while the Liberals have 35 and Labor 36.

In the upper house, the Nationals have six, the Liberals have 11 and Labor 14.

