Barilaro backs down on cross bench threat

NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro has backed down on his threat to move his party to the cross bench following a chaotic rift within the government over the state's koala protection policy.

Mr Barilaro agreed the Nationals would remain as junior coalition partners at a crisis meeting with Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday morning.

It was held after Ms Berejiklian issued an ultimatum to the deputy premier and his Nationals colleagues on Thursday to declare support for her government by 9am on Friday or be sacked from cabinet.

In a joint media statement, Ms Berejiklian and Mr Barilaro confirmed the coalition remained in place and the Nationals' concerns over the koala policy would be dealt with at an upcoming cabinet meeting.

Mr Barilaro later on Friday said the assurance that the matter would be discussed at cabinet was a "victory".

"Nothing's changed from yesterday ... all we have ever asked for was a resolution around the koala SEPP and the impact that has on our communities, and what we wanted was an opportunity to take that to cabinet," Mr Barilaro told 2GB radio.

"We've got the win there today."

However, AAP understands Ms Berejiklian had earlier in the week already agreed the matter would be discussed at a scheduled cabinet meeting and Mr Barilaro's outburst was because it wasn't happening soon enough.

In response, Mr Barilaro blindsided Ms Berejiklian on Thursday by announcing his MPs would abstain from voting on coalition bills and would be "effectively on the cross bench" as they fought changes to the protection plan.

He said changes to the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy were "wrong" and hurt landowners and farmers.

The Nationals are concerned the koala policy limits land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat, which will restrict the clearing of land.

The move effectively robbed the government of its majority and provoked a stern response from the premier who warned she would attend Government House and swear in a new ministry if required.

Labor leader Jodi McKay called Mr Barilaro's backdown "humiliating" and said his position as Nationals leader and deputy premier was untenable.

"The National Party can't continue to back him, not with what we have seen in the last couple of days. His position is completely untenable," she told reporters.

Ms McKay argued Mr Barilaro had acted out "too many times" and the premier should have pulled him into line earlier.

The opposition leader flagged she would move a vote of no confidence in the government when parliament resumes next week.

The Nationals have 13 lower house MPs, while the Liberals have 35 and Labor 36.

In the upper house, the Nationals have six, the Liberals have 11 and Labor 14.