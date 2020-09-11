National

Bank chiefs front parliamentary inquiry

By AAP Newswire

The chiefs of two of Australia's biggest banks will face questions about their response to the coronavirus pandemic at an inquiry hearing on Friday.

Westpac chief Peter King, who was appointed to the role full-time in April, and another senior executive Les Vance will front the economics committee.

Mr Vance was appointed to the newly created role of group executive financial crime, compliance and conduct in June.

NAB will be represented by CEO Ross McEwan and group risk officer Shaun Dooley.

As well as looking at the work the banks have been doing in easing pressure on households and businesses during the pandemic, the committee will seek an update on the response to the financial services industry royal commission.

