Health minister warns premiers of backlash

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has warned premiers stubbornly sticking with inexplicable coronavirus restrictions of potential political damage.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has faced sustained federal criticism over a Canberra woman being denied access to her father's funeral.

Fellow Labor Premier Daniel Andrews is also under fire for the slow crawl out of the nation's toughest lockdown measures.

Mr Hunt, a Victorian Liberal, said decisions could come back to hurt state governments.

"If it doesn't sit well with the public, it will catch up with those premiers that are adopting decisions that are not in line with medically justifiable requirement," he told 5AA radio on Friday.

He named Queensland's decision to limit the movement of farmers but allow in AFL footballers as one of these, as well as Victoria's perplexing "thresholds, targets and triggers".

With border closures continuing to stoke tensions in federal-state relations, the Northern Territory offered some light at the end of the tunnel.

Greater Sydney residents will be able to travel to the Top End from October 9 without being forced into two weeks quarantine.

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said he had been told a million times his policies would pose health risks.

"It hasn't happened yet. Our hotspots policy is nation-leading, and it is working," he said.

"It is keeping the territory the safest place in Australia, while also keeping the territory open for business."

The federal government is aiming to convince the rest of the nation to adopt a hotspot approach, with the topic again on the agenda at next week's national cabinet meeting.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said the expert medical panel would provide more advice about a nationally consistent hotspot definition.

Mr Hunt and Prime Minister Scott Morrison also want premiers to be more flexible with their approach to individual cases.

The health minister said he had been able to text message premiers to get things done, noting three recent cases of people crossing the Victoria-South Australia for medical treatment.

Victoria recorded 43 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths on Friday, pushing the national toll to 797.

There were 10 new cases in NSW, with one taking a cluster at a Sydney hospital to 15.

Queensland reported two new cases.

Meanwhile, the federal government pledged $50 million to boost regional tourism through business conferences.

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said the collapse of exhibitions and events had major knock-on effects.

"That spills over, not just to the events, but to the caterers, the cleaners, the people who build the exhibitions," he said on Friday.

"We want people to plan with confidence into next year to make those bookings and we're planning some financial support for them to do so."