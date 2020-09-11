National

Hydrogen sector study struck with Germany

By AAP Newswire

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government hopes a deal with Germany will help pave the way for Australia's hydrogen industry.

Hydrogen is being touted as the next big thing in energy resources to enable cleaner economies, and Australia is working to cement the building blocks to become a major exporter.

The deal signed with Germany on Friday confirms a joint feasibility study to look at collaboration on a future hydrogen supply chain between the nations.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says such deals are key for Australia to build a world-leading hydrogen industry.

"Exploring opportunities for future collaboration on commercial scale operations and investments in hydrogen production is vital if Australia is to realise the significant economic benefits and job creation opportunities hydrogen brings," he said.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt says the study will help inform two-way trade and investment for hydrogen between Australia and Germany.

A $300 million kitty has previously been set up for hydrogen project funding, aimed at making it more economically competitive.

Latest articles

Rugby

South Sydney end Wests Tigers’ NRL season

Wests Tigers’ NRL season is over after they went down 26-24 but not before a spirited comeback from the joint venture.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Bulldogs out to dodge dreaded NRL spoon

Canterbury interim coach Steve Georgallis feels his NRL team deserve better than the wooden spoon, and have three games to try to move off the bottom.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Vunivalu hungry for NRL swansong success

Melbourne flyer Suliasi Vunivalu is looking to make up for lost time on the NRL field and at the buffet after a fractured jaw kept him out for four weeks.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire