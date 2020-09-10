National

Coroner to review youngest COVID-19 death

By AAP Newswire

A coroner will investigate the death of a man aged in his 20s who was previously reported to be Australia's youngest COVID-19 fatality.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, has been categorised as a 'reportable death' by the Coroners Court of Victoria, it was revealed on Thursday.

Deaths confirmed to be the result of COVID-19 and other illnesses are not deemed a reportable death, the coroner's office confirmed.

Reportable deaths include cases of suspected violence, accidents, homicide, suicide, or instances involving drugs, alcohol and poison or when the person's identity or cause of death is unknown, the coroner's website states.

The man was reported as a coronavirus victim on August 14 by Victoria's premier Daniel Andrews.

At the time, Mr Andrews noted the death might be further investigated, amid some doubt about whether he died with or from COVID.

"I can't speak to the circumstances of that individual and it may well be the coroner will look at that matter and determine the circumstances," he told reporters.

Over the past few weeks, Victoria's health authorities have "reclassified" a number of previously reported COVID-19 deaths.

Late on Thursday the national coronavirus toll stood at 788 and 701 in Victoria.

