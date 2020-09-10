National

Wrongly jailed man fails in damages action

By AAP Newswire

Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An Indigenous man who was jailed for almost five years for a bank robbery he did not commit has failed in his attempt to claim damages from a former detective and the Queensland government.

The dismissal of Terry Irving's case in a Brisbane court on Thursday ends action he started 21 years ago.

Mr Irving was prosecuted for the 1993 armed robbery of an ANZ bank in Cairns. After a day-long trial he was sentenced, at the age of 37, to eight years in jail.

While repeatedly protesting his innocence, Mr Irving served nearly five years in prison.

During that time he applied unsuccessfully for legal aid to appeal the decision.

Mr Irving took his case to the Queensland Appeal Court without legal representation, but the appeal was dismissed in April 1994.

He persisted, representing himself with some legal help in the High Court where his conviction for armed robbery was quashed in December 1997 and a retrial ordered.

The Director of Public Prosecutions later confirmed it would not proceed with a retrial.

Mr Irving sued the government and former detective Helen Pfingst claiming evidence was manipulated to make him look guilty and arguing evidence that would have exonerated him was not disclosed.

He argued Ms Pfingst was liable for damages for alleged malicious prosecution and false imprisonment. The Queensland government, he claimed, was allegedly liable for the actions of Ms Pfingst.

But Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Sue Brown on Thursday dismissed Mr Irving's claims, saying police officers could not be liable for a person being remanded in custody as a result of a magistrate's decision.

"Clearly the fact that Mr Irving's conviction for armed robbery was set aside by the High Court demonstrates that errors were made in his prosecution," she said in published reasons.

"However, the present case seeking to make Ms Pfingst bear liability for the malicious prosecutions is not well founded and I have not found any claim to have been established."

Justice Brown said she accepted Ms Pfingst believed there was enough information to put before a court and it was a proper case for prosecution.

"I do not find that Ms Pfingst did not have an honest belief in the guilt of Mr Irving, or to phrase it in a different way, that she had an absence of belief in the guilt of Mr Irving or believed that it was a case that should not be instituted or maintained," Justice Brown added.

Mr Irving said the outcome was disappointing.

"It's clear that I was failed by the criminal justice system and as a result I spent 1671 days imprisoned, during that time I was abused, assaulted and frequently humiliated," he told AAP.

"This abuse continued when I was denied access to legal aid to help appeal my conviction, in breach of my human rights."

Mr Irving said skin colour was identified as a factor in his wrongful conviction and continues to be a major issue when it comes to wrongful convictions in Australia more generally.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers principal Alison Barrett said it was clear from the High Court decision to overturn Mr Irving's conviction that there were serious problems with the police prosecution.

"In light of the failings in the prosecution, it was important to us to stand beside and fight on behalf of Terry in his battle for compensation," she added.

Latest articles

News

Cocktails for Maculata Place residents

Residents at Shepparton Villages’ Maculata Place enjoyed an impromptu cocktail party on Tuesday afternoon in the sunshine, marking the first time they were able to leave their rooms since lockdown on August 6

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton twins Brittany and Hayley Barnard both live with anorexia

There is always a certain perception about twins — identical or not; a sense they have some unseen but extraordinary bond so they share the same emotions, same wants and needs as well as the same genetics. Brittany and Hayley Barnard...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton family to contest infringement son received for driving laps around town

A Shepparton family has said they will dispute a $1652 infringement their son received last week while driving laps around town. Dennis Newby’s son Reece received the fine at 10.50 pm on September 4 after he was pulled over by police...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire