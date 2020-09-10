Wrongly jailed man fails in damages action

An Indigenous man who was jailed for almost five years for a bank robbery he did not commit has failed in his attempt to claim damages from a former detective and the Queensland government.

The dismissal of Terry Irving's case in a Brisbane court on Thursday ends action he started 21 years ago.

Mr Irving was prosecuted for the 1993 armed robbery of an ANZ bank in Cairns. After a day-long trial he was sentenced, at the age of 37, to eight years in jail.

While repeatedly protesting his innocence, Mr Irving served nearly five years in prison.

During that time he applied unsuccessfully for legal aid to appeal the decision.

Mr Irving took his case to the Queensland Appeal Court without legal representation, but the appeal was dismissed in April 1994.

He persisted, representing himself with some legal help in the High Court where his conviction for armed robbery was quashed in December 1997 and a retrial ordered.

The Director of Public Prosecutions later confirmed it would not proceed with a retrial.

Mr Irving sued the government and former detective Helen Pfingst claiming evidence was manipulated to make him look guilty and arguing evidence that would have exonerated him was not disclosed.

He argued Ms Pfingst was liable for damages for alleged malicious prosecution and false imprisonment. The Queensland government, he claimed, was allegedly liable for the actions of Ms Pfingst.

But Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Sue Brown on Thursday dismissed Mr Irving's claims, saying police officers could not be liable for a person being remanded in custody as a result of a magistrate's decision.

"Clearly the fact that Mr Irving's conviction for armed robbery was set aside by the High Court demonstrates that errors were made in his prosecution," she said in published reasons.

"However, the present case seeking to make Ms Pfingst bear liability for the malicious prosecutions is not well founded and I have not found any claim to have been established."

Justice Brown said she accepted Ms Pfingst believed there was enough information to put before a court and it was a proper case for prosecution.

"I do not find that Ms Pfingst did not have an honest belief in the guilt of Mr Irving, or to phrase it in a different way, that she had an absence of belief in the guilt of Mr Irving or believed that it was a case that should not be instituted or maintained," Justice Brown added.

Mr Irving said the outcome was disappointing.

"It's clear that I was failed by the criminal justice system and as a result I spent 1671 days imprisoned, during that time I was abused, assaulted and frequently humiliated," he told AAP.

"This abuse continued when I was denied access to legal aid to help appeal my conviction, in breach of my human rights."

Mr Irving said skin colour was identified as a factor in his wrongful conviction and continues to be a major issue when it comes to wrongful convictions in Australia more generally.

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers principal Alison Barrett said it was clear from the High Court decision to overturn Mr Irving's conviction that there were serious problems with the police prosecution.

"In light of the failings in the prosecution, it was important to us to stand beside and fight on behalf of Terry in his battle for compensation," she added.