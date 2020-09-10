National

WA government brushes FIFO exemption call

By AAP Newswire

Mining operation in the Pilbara region, WA. - AAP

1 of 1

Western Australia's government has played down the likelihood of mining workers being allowed to serve shorter COVID-19 quarantine periods.

WA's Chamber of Minerals and Energy has called for greater flexibility for fly-in, fly-out workers, most of whom are required to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine.

But the McGowan government on Thursday said there were no plans to ease the 14-day period for FIFO workers entering the state.

"WA's Chief Health Officer and the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee all agree that 14 days of quarantine is an essential requirement," a government spokeswoman said.

"This important health requirement will continue for the foreseeable future.

"The sacrifices many people throughout the industry have had to make has been enormous, and we thank them for that."

Mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto have both committed to preferencing West Australians for operational jobs in the Pilbara but FIFO workers are expected to continue to be needed to fulfil positions across the state's mining industry.

WA recorded one new case on Thursday after a man in his 30s tested positive upon returning from overseas.

The state has four active cases, all in hotel quarantine.

Health Minister Roger Cook this week confirmed a WA nurse who tested positive while volunteering in Victoria will be brought home on a charter flight with her six colleagues after completing 14 days of quarantine.

They will not be required to isolate for an additional two weeks upon returning to WA.

Renee Freeman tested positive on Sunday after working at an aged care home in Melbourne as part of a team of seven WA volunteers.

She has since been isolating in a "Hotel for Heroes" emergency accommodation facility.

Ms Freeman and her colleagues, who tested negative and are isolating in a separate Melbourne hotel, will be brought home on a charter flight as early as next Sunday.

Latest articles

News

Cocktails for Maculata Place residents

Residents at Shepparton Villages’ Maculata Place enjoyed an impromptu cocktail party on Tuesday afternoon in the sunshine, marking the first time they were able to leave their rooms since lockdown on August 6

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton twins Brittany and Hayley Barnard both live with anorexia

There is always a certain perception about twins — identical or not; a sense they have some unseen but extraordinary bond so they share the same emotions, same wants and needs as well as the same genetics. Brittany and Hayley Barnard...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton family to contest infringement son received for driving laps around town

A Shepparton family has said they will dispute a $1652 infringement their son received last week while driving laps around town. Dennis Newby’s son Reece received the fine at 10.50 pm on September 4 after he was pulled over by police...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Heroic rescuers swam to mauled surfer

Nick Slater “pretty much passed away” in the water after being mauled by a shark on the Gold Coast, an attack that closed beaches for 20km along the coast.

AAP Newswire