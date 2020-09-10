National

Flexible economy for faster virus recovery

By AAP Newswire

The pace of Australia's recovery from coronavirus is linked to the flexibility of the economy, a Senate inquiry has been told.

Productivity Commission chair Michael Brennan says data has shown economies with light but effective regulations - particularly for the labour and product markets - have rebounded better from recessions.

"Both in terms of having a shorter period - peak to trough - and a less deep recession," he told a Senate inquiry on Thursday.

"Both from the data and from first principles assessment, there's reason to believe flexibility will be important and that regulation, whilst not everything, is a key part of that."

Mr Brennan advised national cabinet on regulation reform in July, and is set to brief Australia's treasurers on the topic on Friday.

He thinks there should be more flexibility in the labour market without reducing minimum standards.

Mr Brennan, a key economic advisor to the government, says this would help companies come up with conditions that best suit them, resulting in higher pay and more productivity.

"The challenge for policy is how we re-enliven enterprise bargaining back in keeping with its original intent."

The Senate inquiry was also told the unemployment rate has traditionally been the last thing in the economy to fully adjust after a recession.

"Whereas real GDP per capita, labour productivity have tended to bounce back," Mr Brennan said.

That was the case in the 1930s, 80s and 90s, he added.

"I think it's an open question whether our labour market is fundamentally different today than it was in the early 1990s, such that we could see a faster recovery," Mr Brennan said.

"This could be a different type of recession, there's a lot we don't know."

Mr Brennan said that during the Global Financial Crisis companies were more flexible through job sharing and reduced work hours, which absorbed some of the impact.

More than one million Australians are unemployed, the first time since records began 42 years ago.

The jobless rate rose to 7.5 per cent in July, but the Reserve Bank expects it to hit 10 per cent by the end of this year and still be about seven per cent in two years time.

