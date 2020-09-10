National

Drug suspect wants bail to be ‘true mum’

By AAP Newswire

A woman charged over a meth syndicate allegedly linked to a Victorian chicken farm and labour-hire company wants bail so she can be a "true mother".

Chinese national Xiao Yan Ning is charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of meth, allegedly using her Spring Ranch farm near Seymour.

She wants to be released from custodyl to care for her two young children.

But police have told Victoria's Supreme Court the woman, on a bridging visa meaning she cannot legally work in Australia, has form in using aliases to obtain funds.

They also fear she may be able to obtain false documents to flee the country.

Authorities suspected drug money was being filtered through the chicken farm, in which Ning had a 70 per cent stake, as well as a labour-hire company called A-team, of which she was also a director.

"I don't believe that these companies are completely legitimate," clandestine drug lab detective Stuart Burnham told the court on Thursday.

Nearly $20 million property, shares, cash and expensive jewellery had been seized in the investigation, and 15 others charged. These include Ning's husband as well as another director of Spring Ranch.

Large quantities of the acid and glassware used in the manufacture of drugs had allegedly been found at the farm.

Det Burnham said Ning was arrested in Tasmania in July with a bank card in someone else's name and $150,000 in the account.

She had sent and received WeChat messages about the purchase and delivery of hydrochloric acid back in Melbourne, the detective said.

More glassware, a diagram for setting up drug-manufacturing equipment, Bunnings receipts for 19 four-litre containers of acetone, and fake employment documents from a Chinese company were also allegedly among items found at Ning's former residence.

But her lawyer, Remy van de Wiel QC, argued there was no evidence Ning had been in possession of any drugs, or involved in their preparation, manufacture or sale.

She wanted bail so she could be a "true mother" to her children, both under the age of three.

There was no other family in Australia able to care for them, Mr van de Wiel said.

Coronavirus-induced delays in her court case also meant she was unlikely to face trial until 2023.

Justice Lex Lasry is due to hand down his bail decision at a later date.

