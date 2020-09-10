National

Regional Vic lockdown may end next week

By AAP Newswire

People wearing masks cross the road in Ballarat, Victoria. - AAP

1 of 1

Coronavirus restrictions in regional Victoria could be eased as early as next week amid a promising trend in case numbers.

No new infections were recorded in regional Victoria on Thursday, with its daily average across a fortnight sitting at 4.5.

Of 1483 active cases statewide, just 72 are in the regions.

"What that shows us is that regional Victoria are quite close to being able to take perhaps not just one step, but two," Premier Daniel Andrews said.

"If the trend continues, and the numbers are very promising, we'll be able to take a step, or steps, as early as toward the end of next week."

Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng said things are looking "fairly good" in regional Victoria and there are not many cases with an unknown source.

He said health authorities are confident an outbreak of 30 cases at Colac is under control.

"The cases that we have, we know where they are," he said.

"One case that arrived in Colac resulted in 30 secondary cases. But we know where they are."

As of Thursday, eight active regional cases are from an unknown source

"We're still looking, obviously, into the last of those cases to work out when the 14 days will be up," Dr Cheng said.

"I'm sure all my friends in regional Victoria will be holding their breath and making sure that nothing else comes up in the next week."

Regional Victoria can progress to the third step of eased restrictions, which allows people to freely leave their homes, when its daily 14-day average is less than five and there are zero unknown source cases across two weeks.

Mr Andrews said he wouldn't be drawing boundaries between areas with and without COVID-19.

"If you start drawing boundaries, you have to defend those. You have to have police at checkpoints," he said.

"If you've got certain venues open (and) a community not too far away that's closed, people will go where the hotels are open.

"Common sense just tells you that."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Alligator Blood odds-on for comeback race

Trainer David Vandyke isn’t buying into the hype surrounding the much-anticipated return to racing of Group One winner Alligator Blood at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Levendi set to follow spring Cups trail

Peter Gelagotis isn’t suggesting Levendi will return to racing a winner in the Makybe Diva Stakes but says the horse is ready for a big comeback campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Moore brothers out to Crack next milestone

Brothers John and Gary Moore will saddle up their first stakes runner as a training partnership when Crack On Crack On makes his Australian debut at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire