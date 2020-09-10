National

Number of young people on JobSeeker soars

By AAP Newswire

The number of young people on the dole has soared almost 170 per cent as the coronavirus recession disproportionately affects under 35s.

In the year to June 2020, the proportion of people aged between 21 and 24 on the dole went up 169 per cent, and by 168 per cent for those in the 25 to 34 age bracket.

People between 25 and 34 are the biggest cohort on JobSeeker, with 367,570, ahead of 35 to 44 year olds at 301,633.

The latest Department of Social Services data also shows the number of people relying on unemployment payments more than doubled.

Labor's social services spokeswoman Linda Burney urged the government not to cut the allowance to its old rate.

"This is yet another challenge disproportionately impacting young people during the pandemic, and yet another reason the Morrison government must urgently implement a COVID-19 youth recovery strategy," she told AAP.

"Its failure to deliver a plan for jobs is leaving young Australians behind."

