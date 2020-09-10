National

New clue in Brisbane cold case murder

By AAP Newswire

Homicide detectives investigating the suspected cold case murder of a Queensland man more than two decades ago have a fresh lead.

Gregory Thurlow was last seen leaving a Brisbane home in the early morning hours of October 2, 1996.

The 27-year-old drove off in a green Holden Commodore sedan with another man before disappearing.

Police believe the vehicle carrying Mr Thurlow stopped in Mango Hill, in north Brisbane, after leaving the house.

Officers on Thursday established a crime scene at a nearby vacant block of land, where they are searching for items linked with the suspected murder.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tara Kentwell of Homicide's Cold Case Investigation Team said police were making progress on the investigation.

"We can confirm we have received new information since our recent public appeal," she said.

"We are continuing our inquiries and appeal for anyone who may have information to make contact with us."

A $500,000 reward remains on offer for information leading to the conviction of the person, or persons, found to be responsible for Mr Thurlow's murder.

