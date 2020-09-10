National

Indigenous woman dies in Qld police cell

By AAP Newswire

Queensland police badge (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An Indigenous woman has died while in the custody of Queensland police.

The 49-year old was found dead in her cell at the Brisbane City Watch House early on Thursday.

Police said the woman, who was charged over drug and property matters on Sunday, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

She had been remanded in custody until October 7 and was due to be transferred to a prison.

The cause of her death is being investigated by Ethical Standards Command under supervision by the Coroner and Queensland's Corruption and Crime Commission.

In a statement, police said they had not ruled out underlying health conditions.

"Support is being provided by Murri Watch with representatives visiting the watch house this morning," a spokesman said.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Alligator Blood odds-on for comeback race

Trainer David Vandyke isn’t buying into the hype surrounding the much-anticipated return to racing of Group One winner Alligator Blood at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Levendi set to follow spring Cups trail

Peter Gelagotis isn’t suggesting Levendi will return to racing a winner in the Makybe Diva Stakes but says the horse is ready for a big comeback campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Moore brothers out to Crack next milestone

Brothers John and Gary Moore will saddle up their first stakes runner as a training partnership when Crack On Crack On makes his Australian debut at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Two Sydney schools close after virus cases

A COVID-19 cluster linked to a Sydney gym has grown to 64 while a prestigious Catholic school has closed after two students tested positive to the virus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic lockdown protesters arrested, fined

A group of anti-lockdown protesters have been arrested and more than 160 were fined following a demonstration in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Premier prepares for massive lockdown call

Victoria has reported a spike in coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths, as Premier Daniel Andrews wrestles with the decision to pull the state out of lockdown.

AAP Newswire