NSW murderer’s parole hearing delayed

By AAP Newswire

NOTORIOUS KILLER REGINALD ARTHURELL - AAP

The parole hearing for NSW triple-murderer Reginald Arthurell has been pushed back until next month.

Arthurell, 75, has served 23 years of a 24-year sentence, set to expire in May, for the murder of Venet Mulhall.

Justice NSW on Thursday confirmed the hearing had been stood over at the request Community Corrections and re-listed for October 22.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman said he had sought legal advice on applying for a continuing detention order to keep Arthurell behind bars.

"The prospects are unfortunately zero," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Wednesday.

"I cannot ethically bring an application that's doomed to fail.

"We can apply for an extended supervision order which may involve electronic monitoring, restrictions on movement, monitoring telephones and the like. Closer to the time of any release I'll be looking very seriously at that."

Ms Mulhall's brother Paul Quinn has previously slammed Arthurell's potential release as "legal insanity", and raised fears he could kill again.

"He's a danger to the community," Mr Quinn said earlier this year.

"He's a psychopath."

Ms Mulhall was bludgeoned to death with a piece of wood inside her Coonabarabran home in central NSW in 1995.

Arthurell was also jailed for the manslaughter of naval officer Ross Browning in the Northern Territory in November 1981 and his stepfather Thomas Thornton in Sydney in May 1974.

Mr Quinn said he had fears for community safety given his sister was murdered by Arthurell while he was on parole for fatally stabbing his stepfather.

Ms Mulhall helped Arthurell secure parole after he was released into her care.

