Drug trafficker fears two lawyers snitched

By AAP Newswire

Tomato tins with ecstasy tablets inside (file image) - AAP

A man who says he was duped by his snitching barrister Nicola Gobbo also believes another member of his legal team might have been a secret police informer.

But Victoria Police won't tell Francesco "Frank" Madafferi if the other lawyer was also a registered informer.

Madafferi has already spent six years behind bars and has another year to go until he's eligible for parole, but wants Victoria's Court of Appeal to overturn his drug trafficking conviction.

He was one of 32 people caught up in drug busts linked to the discovery of 15 million ecstasy pills in tomato tins in 2007.

His barrister Catherine Boston said Ms Gobbo had "acted as Mr Madafferi's legal representative formally or otherwise" at a time when she was a registered informer.

"Ms Gobbo had active involvement in preparation of (Madafferi's) trial in 2009 and 2009, giving him advice and taking instructions from him," she said.

She said it would be argued it was a "fundamental irregularity" that it had occurred without her informing ever being declared to Madafferi.

He also believes another solicitor might also have had a relationship with Victoria Police, she said.

But police have so far "refused to tell him one way or the other" whether it was true.

Police lawyer Sashi Maharaj QC said the same in court on Thursday.

"The Chief Commissioner's position in this case and all such cases involving similar allegations is that he will neither confirm nor deny such allegations," she said.

Ms Boston also said evidence used to catch and convict Madafferi was "fruit of the poisonous tree" and that her client had been denied the chance to have it thrown out at trial.

Ms Gobbo passed documents about the so-called tomato tins ecstasy shipment from her client Rob Karam to police, who in turn passed it on to federal investigators who busted the then world-record ecstasy haul.

As part of those investigations police used surveillance against Karam and Pasquale Barbaro, which led to a separate investigation that busted Madafferi.

Ms Boston said it appeared Victoria Police had deliberately kept from Australian Federal Police officers that Ms Gobbo was involved in the bust.

As a result judges who granted the AFP surveillance warrants "were never made aware of the illegal or improper way" they'd got that evidence.

She has asked the court to force police and prosecutors to hand over more information to help with Madafferi's appeal.

Judicial Registrar Mark Pedley will make a decision later on Thursday.

