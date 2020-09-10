National

Two men cleared of Mick Hawi’s murder

By AAP Newswire

Former Comanchero bikie boss Mahmoud 'Mick' Hawi

1 of 1

Two men have been acquitted of the execution-style murder of former Sydney bikie boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi .

Yusuf Guney Nazlioglu, 39, was accused of being the shooter while Jamal Eljaidi, 32, was said to be the getaway driver.

But a NSW Supreme Court jury on Thursday found them both not guilty of murder.

Mr Hawi was executed in his black Mercedes outside a Fitness First gym in Rockdale on February 15, 2018.

The jury saw CCTV of the masked gunman, dressed in black from head to toe, leave the murder scene in a car driven by another man.

