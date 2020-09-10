National

Suspended trainer loses Vic racing appeal

By AAP Newswire

Suspended trainer Jarrod McLean has lost a bid to overturn a court ruling allowing Victorian racing authorities to charge him, based on evidence seized during a police raid.

The Supreme Court last year ruled police had acted lawfully when they gave the state's racing body information about evidence seized at Yangery, near Warrnambool.

McLean on Thursday lost a Court of Appeal challenge against the legality of Racing Victoria using that information to charge him with breaching industry regulations.

He was accused of administering a prohibited substance, corruption, dishonesty, misleading behaviour and conduct prejudicial to the interests, integrity and welfare of racing.

It comes as the 39-year-old also faces 17 criminal charges for alleged horse torture and betting corruption alongside his former boss Darren Weir and linked to the 2018 Melbourne Cup.

