Labor targets Liberals over ‘war on super’

By AAP Newswire

Shadow assistant treasurer Andrew Leigh - AAP

Labor has accused the coalition government of using a parliamentary committee to wage an ideological war on superannuation.

Shadow assistant treasurer Andrew Leigh railed against the witness list for Thursday's hearing to scrutinise the retirement savings sector.

He said the opposition wanted to grill retail funds called before the royal commission but were instead presented with five industry schemes.

"This request was ignored by the coalition, which are using this committee to wage an ideological war against superannuation," Dr Leigh said.

"Today's schedule reflects the ideological predispositions of the coalition."

Committee chair and Liberal MP Tim Wilson accused Dr Leigh of misleading parliament and the broader community.

"You can lie as much as you want," he told the hearing.

ISPT, Industry Super Holdings and CBUS were listed for an hour apiece.

Retail fund AMP, which copped a reputation mauling at the banking royal commission, was allotted 45 minutes, the same time as Hostplus and Mine Super - both industry schemes.

ISPT confirmed it was not called before the Hayne inquiry, which made no adverse findings against the industry fund.

"It does make it extraordinary the committee has scheduled an hour to speak with you today then," Dr Leigh said.

