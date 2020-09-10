National

Senators examine Aboriginal flag options

By AAP Newswire

Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy - AAP

As Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt holds talks to buy the rights to the Aboriginal flag, a Senate committee is preparing to offer him some ideas.

The committee has been established to investigate the copyright and licensing arrangements for the Aboriginal flag design.

Its first public hearing on Monday will examine who benefits from the use of the flag and what impact that has on Aboriginal communities and organisations.

The committee, chaired by Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy, will also look at options available to the federal government to allow the design to be freely used by all Australians.

Mr Wyatt is having discussions with Indigenous artist and copyright holder Harold Thomas, who designed the flag in 1971, and the non-Indigenous company that owns the commercial licensing rights.

He has promised to reach a resolution that respects the artist of the flag as well as the rights of all Australians.

Separately, Labor is pursuing legislation that would compel the minister to negotiate with the copyright holder.

The long-running issue recently resurfaced after the AFL was unable to use the Aboriginal flag during its Indigenous round.

The league did not strike an agreement with WAM Clothing, which has exclusive rights to reproduce it on garments.

Mr Wyatt encouraged fans to protest the stalemate by draping the Aboriginal flag around themselves.

The minister has held private conversations with Mr Thomas to buy the intellectual property rights but his offers have until now been rebuffed.

His department is also looking at ways to solve issues around the use of the flag.

Indigenous Olympic gold medallist Nova Peris and Indigenous businessman Warren Mundine have called on the federal government to buy the copyright.

