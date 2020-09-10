Two more Qld ministers to quit at election

Three Queensland government ministers will resign at the state election in a setback for Labor's re-election hopes.

Frontbenchers Kates Jones and Anthony Lynham made shock announcements that they will retire in parliament on Thursday, after fellow MP Coralee O'Rourke made public her decision to resign on the weekend.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander says the high-profile resignations show the government is unstable just seven weeks out from the October 31 election.

"Wow! Two senior ministers gone in one day... and for what reason? The @AnnastaciaMP Govt is crumbling," he tweeted.

The trio's departure is a setback to the election hopes of Labor, who will need to field new candidates in three seats.

State Development, Tourism and Innovation Minister Jones didn't give a reason for her unexpected decision.

"All honourable members can appreciate this has been a very difficult decision for me and my family," she told parliament.

"It has been an absolute honour to serve the people of my local community."

Ms Jones has been one of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's top lieutenants in parliament and previously held the portfolios of education, environment, small business and the Commonwealth Games.

She was first elected in 2006 in the Brisbane seat of Ashgrove before being ousted by Campbell Newman at the 2012 election.

Ms Jones famously won her seat back from Premier Newman at the next election in 2015, and joined the Palaszczuk cabinet. When electoral boundaries were redrawn in 2017, she became the Member for Cooper.

As the youngest MP elected to parliament and the first Queensland minister to give birth in office, she hoped to inspire future generations of women in politics.

"I hope I've inspired another little girl, who was just like me with big dreams, to believe in herself, back herself, and know that if you set your minds to it you can achieve anything," Ms Jones said.

Mines and Natural Resources Minister Dr Lynham - who has held Stafford, one of Labor's safest seats, since a 2014 by-election - is also an oral and maxillofacial surgeon and admits it had become too hard to juggle his role in politics with his commitments to patients.

"Six years in limited practice is a long time for a surgeon," Dr Lynham told parliament.

"Virtually my whole adult life I have been a doctor. Since the change in medical registration regulations in 2016, it has been increasingly obvious to me that I cannot give 100 per cent to this very busy job and maintain my medical registration.

"I had to make a choice. I have achieved what I came here to do. I am eternally thankful for the opportunity to have done that.

"It is now time to return to my first career to assist where I can, including in the pandemic now upon us."

The 60-year-old said he was proud of his record of reforming mine safety and health, including introducing measures against lung diseases and accidents.

Ms O'Rourke, the MP for the marginal Townsville seat of Mundingburra, resigned on Sunday saying she needed to put her health first after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

The minister, who also held the communities and seniors portfolios, said she was proud of establishing the Townsville Women's Centre and The Oasis Townsville for ex-ADF members.

Labor holds Stafford by a margin of 12.1 per cent, Cooper by 10.65 per cent and Mundingburra by just 1.13 per cent.