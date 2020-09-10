National

Qld mines minister to quit before election

By AAP Newswire

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham - AAP

Queensland Mines and Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham will not contest his seat at the state election.

Dr Lynham - who has held Stafford, one of Labor's safest seats, since 2014 - is also an oral and maxillofacial surgeon and admits it's too hard to juggle his role in politics with his commitments to patients.

"It has become very clear to me that I cannot maintain my medical registration as a doctor and give 100 per cent to this job, and the people of Stafford and indeed Queensland deserve 100 per cent," he told parliament in a brief statement on Thursday.

Dr Lynham said he would talk about his decision later in the day.

Queenslanders go the polls on October 31.

