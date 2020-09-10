Crushed wedding industry calls for clarity

People in the wedding industry are frustrated by the lack of clarity around COVID-19 restrictions, which have caused one caterer to postpone more than 100 weddings in NSW alone.

Tess Borg, who runs Newcastle-based Fennel & Co Catering in NSW with her husband James, has, like many, lost an entire season of weddings since March with the loss of the busiest wedding season - Spring - looking very likely.

"There's a lot of friends and vendors that I don't know will make it through if we lose this season as well, and I think we're pretty close to that," she told AAP.

Ms Borg has worked through more than 100 postponements since March.

"We just want to see our couples get married," she said.

"I spent a solid month just being on the phone and helping people come to terms with what had happened."

While she understands the need for coronavirus restrictions, she feels the wedding industry has been one of the hardest hit.

In South Australia, NSW, Queensland and Tasmania there are restrictions on dancing, attendee numbers and social distancing rules apply. In Victoria, weddings can't be held at all in Melbourne and numbers are limited to five people in regional areas.

The Northern Territory is the only place in Australia where weddings are not subject to restrictions.

Some of the compliance measures in place for weddings and hospitality venues include patron registration, but Ms Borg notes this doesn't apply to retail.

"You can go into every Westfield and into every retail outlet without anyone knowing you were there," she said.

"You can try clothes on that aren't being sanitised in between. It seems like a gross contradiction between the two."

The lack of clarity is causing frustration with Ms Borg saying there's no clear set of guidelines and many venues have been left to come up with their own plan.

It's still unclear what restrictions are in place for outdoor weddings with grey areas over what can and can't be done after the ceremony and before the reception starts.

Ms Borg wants the industry to be able to apply COVID-safe ways of holding weddings and has flagged outdoor dancefloors as a potential solution with separated sections for each table group.

"The hardest part is I actually really care about what we do and I've never been in a situation where I can't give an answer to our couples about what we can do and what we can't do," she said.

Amy Parfett, a co-founder of online wedding planning service Wedshed, says the lack of clarity is "incredibly frustrating" for many in the industry.

Given most weddings are booked up to 18 months ahead of time, Ms Parfett says a road map for what the future could look like would be helpful.

"It would be incredibly reassuring for people to know there are discussions happening behind the scenes," she told AAP.

"There needs to be more conversation. It's hugely demoralising for a lot of businesses out there."

A recent Wedshed poll on Instagram, that attracted about 800 respondents, found 57 per cent of couples chose to postpone their wedding because of COVID-19 restrictions while 43 per cent went ahead with their original date.

Ms Parfett says a second wave of postponements in NSW was driven by Premier Gladys Berejiklian's announcement in mid-July banning singing, dancing and mingling.

"Having the ability to move around freely at your own wedding would take a huge mental burden off people," she said.

"That's the biggest question we get from couples and we'd just love to know if that's even on the cards."