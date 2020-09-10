National

NSW premier issues ultimatum to Nationals

By AAP Newswire

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro - AAP

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has issued an ultimatum to her Nationals colleagues after they threatened to sit on the cross bench because of a dispute over the state's koala protection policy.

Ms Berejiklian was blindsided by the loss of her coalition partner on Thursday, which would effectively rob her government of its majority.

In a media statement she said "it is not possible to be the deputy premier or a minister of the Crown and sit on the crossbench".

Ms Berejiklian said the Nationals Leader John Barilaro had until 9am Friday to indicate whether he wished to remain in her cabinet or sit on the crossbench.

"If required, I will attend Government House tomorrow and swear in a new ministry," Ms Berejiklian said in the statement.

"It is long-established convention that members of cabinet must support Government legislation."

Mr Barilaro says the changes to the Koala Habitat Protection State Environmental Planning Policy are "wrong" and hurt landowners and farmers.

"We will be abstaining from voting on government bills," he said.

"By not voting or abstaining from voting from government bills we're effectively on the cross bench."

Nationals MPs also won't attend joint party room or leadership meetings until the issue is resolved.

However, he said Nationals ministers won't be surrendering their portfolios.

The Nationals are concerned the policy limits land use on farms and the ability to rezone areas for development as more trees are classed as koala habitat, which will restrict the clearing of land.

"The National Party stands for a thriving koala population," Mr Barilaro said.

"We actually want to see the population double. We are not anti-koala.

"This is somehow a way to sanitise the regions, attack the property rights of landholders and do absolutely nothing to support koalas."

The Nationals have proposed several changes to the policy including ensuring there is a reasonable definition of highly suitable koala habitat, separating private native forestry from the proposal and operating rural regulated land and agricultural production separately.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay accused Mr Barilaro of "blowing up the coalition" during some "extraordinary scenes" at the press conference.

She called on the premier to front the public to confirm the status of her government.

"It is my belief that the government is no longer functioning," she told reporters.

Independent MP Justin Field urged the premier to hold her line and stand up for nature and koalas.

"This is just another ideological political attack on our environment by the National Party whose policies are destroying our rivers and forests," Mr Field said in a statement.

Nature Conservation Council chief executive Chris Gambian accused the Nationals of dictating environmental policy in the state for a decade.

"The koala policy is one small measure to ensure koalas don't become extinct in NSW by 2050," he said in a statement.

NSW Liberal Catherine Cusack earlier blasted Mr Barilaro and called for his resignation.

"This is an excellent government ... but we can't continue on this track that he's put us on," she said.

The Nationals have 13 lower house MPs, while the Liberals have 35 and Labor 36.

In the upper house, the Nationals have six, the Liberals have 11 and Labor has 14.

